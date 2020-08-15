LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man and his 3-year-old daughter who died after being shot in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Friday afternoon have been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Saturday said Brandon Waddles, 21, and Trinity Randolph, 3, both died of "multiple gunshot wounds."
According to a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shootings took place shortly after 1 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Kahlert Avenue, near Strader Avenue, in the Jacobs neighborhood.
Police said Friday officers were sent to the scene after someone reported that an adult and a child had been shot.
LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff said responding officers found the body of Waddles, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Trinity was transported to Norton Children's Hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.
Family members had identified Trinity on Friday.
"I got the call that my grandchild wasn't here no more and it's just sad, it's senseless," Tyrone Howlette, Trinity's grandfather said. "She didn't deserve it."
Their deaths add to staggering and sobering crime statistics. Ninety-seven criminal homicides have been recorded in Louisville this year. Sixteen people have been killed in the past two weeks alone.
The city is on track to reach a record-high number of homicides in 2020.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, but no suspect information has been released. If you have any information about the shooting, call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
