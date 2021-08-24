LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man found shot and killed inside a home in the Chickasaw neighborhood over the weekend has been identified.
Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a home on Greenwood Avenue, near 38th Street, just before 8 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting.
On scene, police found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man Tuesday as 22-year-old Aron Snorden.
LMPD said all subjects in the case had been accounted for and they are not looking for any suspects.
Police have not yet released any updates in the case.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.