LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a home in the Chickasaw neighborhood Sunday night.
LMPD officers were called to a home on Greenwood Avenue, near 38th Street, just before 8 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
Police say the man had at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD says all subjects have been accounted for and they are not looking for anyone else as of Sunday night.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.