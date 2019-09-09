LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a man who was found shot to death early Sunday morning in the Parkland neighborhood.
The man was 56-year-old Ronald Stevenson, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Charles Edelen.
Officers responded to South 31st Street and Garland Avenue around 1:35 a.m.
Police say a passing driver saw Stevenson's body in the street and called authorities.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Louisville Metro Police's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).
