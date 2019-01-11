LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was found shot to death in Riverside Gardens Park Monday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Damini Dulaney.
His cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound.
Homicide detectives were called to the 3900 block of Lees Lane at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, after Louisville Metro Police Department got a report of a person down at that location.
Mitchell says officers found Dulaney inside a vehicle at Riverside Gardens Park. He had sustained several gunshot wounds.
Mitchell wasn't sure how long the vehicle had been there.
Mark Byerly lives nearby. He said he heard one gunshot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when he was walking his dog.
"I was worried because I've got a daughter, and it worries me because it could have hit the house or something," Byerly said. "But I didn't hear that anybody got hurt, I didn't hear a car squeal off or anything. It's happened before."
Byerly says he thinks the park is too dark at night, and needs more lighting.
There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673).
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.