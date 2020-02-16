LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash on 22nd and Bank Street as 39-year-old Christopher Dunn.
The crash happened on Saturday, Feb. 15 around 4:00 a.m. Police say Dunn lost control of his vehicle causing him to crash into a retaining wall. Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is still investigating the crash, but speed is believed to be a factor.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.