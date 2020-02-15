LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in west Louisville.
LMPD responded to reports of a crash on Bank Street and 22nd Street around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a red Toyota lost control while traveling east on Bank Street and struck a retaining wall. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
