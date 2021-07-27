LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man killed in a workplace shooting in the Southside neighborhood on Monday has been identified.
Louisville Metro Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near the old Naval Ordinance Center off Southside Drive.
Officers with the department's Fourth Division responding to the scene found a man who had been shot. He was transported to University Hospital where he died.
Tuesday evening, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man as Jimmy Webb, 28, of Louisville.
The suspect in the shooting, Eric Deshields, 29, later turned himself in to police. He appeared in front of a judge Tuesday morning, where an attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. He's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $100,000 cash bond.
