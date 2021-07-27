LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect accused of killing a man in a workplace shooting faced a judge Tuesday morning.
Eric Deshields has been booked in Louisville Metro Corrections, which is where he'll stay unless he comes up with $100,000. That's the amount a judge agreed to for his bond, after finding out what he did after the shooting.
"I'm going to leave the bond at $100,000," said Jefferson District Judge Anne Haynie. "I do appreciate the fact that he turned himself back in."
The Louisville Metro Police Department released very few details about the case so far. They say Deshields shot at a man near the old Naval Ordnance Center off Southside Drive at about 1 p.m. Monday.
The victim died at the hospital.
In court Tuesday morning, the 29-year-old faced a judge with his attorney who entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Judge Haynie ordered Deshields to have no guns while the case is ongoing. He also can't visit the Greater Louisville Technology Park where the shooting happened or have contact with any of the employees there.
In court, Assistant County Attorney Kristin Southard hoped to have home incarceration added, if Deshields posted the $100,000 bond.
"Based upon the nature of the allegations, the county's position is that a bond of $100,000 full cash is well within the appropriate range for the charge of murder," Southard said. "So the county would strongly object to a bond reduction. In fact, we would ask it to be $100,000 full-cash, plus HIP if posted."
Ultimately, the judge did not add HIP to his conditions.
The coroner has not yet publicly identified the victim.
Deshields is scheduled to be back in court next week.
Related stories:
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.