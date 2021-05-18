LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Louisville's Southside neighborhood.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office has identified the victim as Michael Dorsey, 52, who lived at the Colonial Apartments where the shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, police were called to the 100 block of Colonial Oaks Courts off Southside Drive on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Dorsey. He had been shot several times. He was transported to University Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to Mitchell.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Police have not identified any suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
