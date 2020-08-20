LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man in his 20s was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Russell neighborhood.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identifies the victim as 28-year-old Roderick Burns of Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded to West Madison Street near 24th Street Tuesday about 7 p.m. and found Burns shot several times. He died at University Hospital.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.