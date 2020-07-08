LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a moped accident Sunday night on Bardstown Road at Bannon Crossing Drive.
Dil Bahadur Gurung, 46, died from "multiple blunt force injuries due to motor vehicle collision" just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday at University Hospital, the coroner's office said in a news release.
According to an accident report from the Louisville Metro Police Department, Gurung was driving a moped north on Bardstown Road at Bannon Crossing Drive when a Corvette, also driving north, hit the moped from behind.
LMPD responded to the reported accident around 10 p.m. Sunday, spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
