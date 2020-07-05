LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - One person was killed in an accident on Bardstown Road Sunday night that involved a moped, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman.
LMPD responded to the crash at approximately 10 p.m. near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Bannon Crossing Drive.
According to a news release, a Corvette that was traveling northbound on Bardstown Road hit the moped from behind.
The driver of the moped was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he was later died. LMPD's traffic unit is investigating the accident.
