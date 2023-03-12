LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a southern Indiana woman who died in a single car crash on Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday.
Mackenzie Carpenter, 21, died after a car she was a passenger in, crashed into the bridge's steel beam support.
Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed a vehicle was traveling southbound, then for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and struck a steel beam support.
Carpenter was a passenger in the vehicle and a man, who was the driver, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
