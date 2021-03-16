LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's office has released the identity of a man who was found shot to death in downtown Louisville early Monday morning.
The shooting was reported around 5 a.m. on March 15 at First and Jefferson, according to an LMPD spokesperson. The victim, identified by the coroner's office as 33-year-old Richard Douglas Sloane, was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but so far no arrests have been made. If you have any information, call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.