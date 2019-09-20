LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in Shively earlier this week.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's office, 26-year-old Domiono Chalwell died around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon from multiple gunshot wounds.
Lt. Col. Josh Myers with Shively Police says Chalwell was killed as he walked along Kennedy Road, near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Algonquin Parkway.
Chalwell was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
In an interview, Myers told reporters police believe the shooting was an "isolated incident." He also said police received information indicating it could have been a drive-by shooting.
"It's a dangerous situation, it is," Myers said. "Unfortunately, it's the times we live in."
Police are still searching for suspects, and Myers asks anyone with any information to contact police.
