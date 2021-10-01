FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner has identified two women killed in a fire at a Frankfort apartment on Thursday morning.
Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe said the fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at the Leawood Square Apartments on Deepwood Drive at Leawood Drive.
The Franklin County Coroner says Zephany Rushin, 21, of Frankfort died at the scene. Quiana Danyel Miller-Walker, 20, of Frankfort died at the hospital. Witnesses told WDRB the women lived in the same apartment. The medical examiner will release a report later, but the coroner says it appears both died from injuries sustained in the fire.
At least six others were injured in the apartment fire. One person was flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment in the burn center.
Briscoe said it's not clear where the fire started or how.
One resident of the complex said she was up early and went to the store. When she returned, she heard a woman screaming for help. Neighbors tried to help as the woman jumped from the third floor of the burning building.
"I didn't know what to do. I kind of panicked," Yolanda Parker said. "So I ran over there and said, 'Do you want to jump in my arms? I'll try to catch you.'"
Sarah Smith said she also saw a couple jump out of the second-floor window.
We’re in Frankfort at an apartment Fire where multiple agencies are responding…follow this thread for updates @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/3LFeVz68pR— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) September 30, 2021
"His skin was melting off of him," Smith said. "The fire was just melting his skin straight off of his body."
Fire crews also used ladders to rescue others from the apartments, carrying some over their shoulders, Parker said.
Area fire departments had a major response with crews from Franklin County, Scott County, Anderson County and Lexington on the scene.
A Red Cross representative also responded and is helping anyone displaced to find a place to stay.
Smith said she's grateful it wasn't worse.
"It's sad. It's awful," she said. "It scares you because it could have been us."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.