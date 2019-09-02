LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified the man who died after a motorcycle crash that happened in south Louisville over the weekend.
The man was 37-year-old Joshua Baker, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
The crash happened Sunday morning on 3rd Street Road near West Manslick Road. Louisville Metro Police say that's where officers with LMPD's 3rd Division responded to a call about the crash around 7:30 a.m.
Police say a preliminary investigation shows that Baker was riding a motorcycle south on 3rd Street Road when he lost control, left the road and landed in a ditch. Baker suffered an open head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.