LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A corporal for Clark County Sheriff's Office has died.
On Sunday, the Clark County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook the passing of Wayne Nicholson, a corporal with the law enforcement agency in southern Indiana.
"We are forever indebted to your fatherhood, friendship and service to our community," Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
His cause of death was not shared by the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
A small private ceremony will be held at a later time.
