LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) wants to make several route changes.
It wants to extend or adjust several routes along Fourth and Sixth streets, Dixie Highway, and in Clarksville and River Ridge.
TARC also wants to eliminate several express routes in Middletown, Jeffersontown and Plainview, as well as along Bardstown Road.
Routes with proposed changes:
- Route 4: Fourth Street
- Route 6: Sixth Street
- Route 10: Dixie Rapid
- Route 18: Dixie Highway
- Route 72: Clarksville
- Route 74: Chamberlain Lane to River Ridge
Routes that would be discontinued:
- Route 17X Bardstown Road Express
- Route 31X Middletown Express
- Route 40X Jeffersontown Express
- Route 61X Plainview Express
The public transportation system said the suggested changes would help them run more effectively.
A public comment period about the proposed changes is underway. The second of three meetings will be held April 6, from 4-6 p.m. at the Middletown Branch Library, at 12556 Shelbyville Road, for riders to share their thoughts.
"A lot of the people in these routes need to get back and forth to work, groceries, like me," rider William Rice said. "I need to get groceries."
Rice relies on TARC for transportation across Louisville. He said he is watching any changes to Dixie Highway routes very closely.
"It depends on what how the Rapid route would go," he said.
Metro Council members representing neighborhoods impacted by the possible cancellation of express routes wrote a letter to TARC expressing their concern.
Anthony Piagentini (R-17), Kevin Kramer (R-11), Marilyn Parker (R-18), Stuart Benson (R-20), Robin Engel (R-22), and Jeff Hudson (R-23) all signed the letter dated March 10. They wrote that the elimination of the routes "will harm the quality of life for many of the people who live out in our districts."
The letter goes on to say that many plans for future apartment units are sold "as being on or near a TARC line" and that "additional routes would be expected."
In response, TARC said those express routes are proposed for elimination due to "extremely low ridership." It said that there are local bus routes in place that can adequately serve the areas.
In 2017, TARC had more than 11 million riders. That number was down to 4.5 million in 2021. TARC's CEO, Rob Stephens, adds that the pandemic changed more than just how many people ride city buses.
"But has changed traffic patterns and how people live, and work, and play," Stephens said. "So, it has affected us as an agency."
He said the agency is trying to maximize resources across the city.
"So that’s the challenge for TARC is balancing out the entire community. The entire area," Stephens said. "It’s a large coverage area to cover with the resources that we have."
Stephens believes the proposed changes are positive, but the public has more opportunities to weigh in on the plan.
For those who can't make an in-person meeting and want to comment can call (502) 585-1234 or email PublicComment@ridetarc.org. Comments can also be dropped off at or mailed to the following address:
Union Station
1000 West Broadway
Louisville, Ky. 40203
Comments will be accepted through April 25.
TARC will make a final decision on the proposed changes in late May, with any approved changes happening in August.
For more information and to take a look at the proposed changes, click here.
