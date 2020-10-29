LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The updated contract between Louisville’s police union and Metro government will likely need Metro Council approval to take effect, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell’s office concluded in an opinion issued Thursday.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 614 reached a new collective bargaining agreement October 2, a deal that extends the current contract to next June and includes pay increases and other changes in benefits.
It also includes provisions from the city’s $12 million settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor, such as a $5,000 housing incentive for police officers who live in areas they patrol.
But some Metro Council members have argued that the short-term contract doesn’t have enough areas of police reform and pledged not to approve it unless changes are made. The council has not yet voted on the deal.
The FOP argues that the extension is valid under state law because it’s already been signed and doesn’t need the council’s vote.
Metro Council President David James asked O’Connell’s office for an opinion on the FOP’s position.
At issue is whether Kentucky law overrides a local ordinance when approving the contract and whether the agreement takes effect immediately when the mayor’s administration and the union sign off.
In the county attorney’s opinion, Civil Division Director Sarah J. Martin found that there’s nothing in state law to conclude that “the General Assembly intended to remove the Metro Council from its longstanding role in approving collective bargaining agreements.
“Accordingly, we believe a court would find that any collective bargaining agreement becomes valid and enforceable only upon approval by the Metro Council.”
In fact, she wrote, the mayor’s office and the FOP “explicitly incorporated” the local ordinance into the agreement, and as such “acknowledged an obligation” to send the contract to the council to review and accept it.
The deal struck between Fischer and the FOP calls for an increase in officers’ annual starting salary, from $35,000 to $45,000, in addition to a healthcare plan with no monthly premium.
Some on the council say the deal doesn’t include enough measures to improve police accountability. They want revisions before the council approves it.
The police union did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.
