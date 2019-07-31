MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The legend of Bigfoot is apparently alive at Mammoth Cave National Park.
But Madelyn Durand and Brad Ginn didn't think they'd find themselves in the middle of a hunt during their back-country camping trip.
"When she first woke me up, they were just like shining their flashlights on our tent," Ginn said.
The couple said it was a man and his young son searching for something in the woods.
"We asked them what was going on, and they said their campsite had been completely destroyed their tent everything, and they were following the yelling 'woops' to figure out who destroyed their campsite," Ginn said.
The man told the couple he hoped they had guns, flashed the pistol under his shirt and went on his way.
"We started hearing some of the 'woops' again, but they sounded closer this time," Ginn said. "They were also in the same direction that he went."
Then ... screaming, followed by gunshots,
"He was just like, 'Oh my God! There it is! I see it!'" Durand said. "Our rain fly was off our tent, so we could see out the screen and saw the gunshot flashes."
It all happened just yards away from the couple’s tent.
"He said he saw Bigfoot emerge from beside the brush near our tent," Ginn said.
Park rangers said that while its legal to carry a gun in the park, it’s against federal law to fire one.
"There was absolutely nothing there though," Durand said. "He shined a flashlight, and yeah, there was nothing."
WDRB: "Was there any point where you felt like there was some creature?"
Durand: "No. Not other than the man with the gun."
At 2 a.m., the couple hiked 5 miles back to their car and called 911, a creepy encounter cutting their camping trip short.
Park officials said the incident is still under investigation, and the park doesn't keep any records of alleged Bigfoot sightings.
