NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- After two weeks of being back in school, the number of students out of class is increasing quickly in New Albany.
As of Monday, approximately 1,000 students were out of in-school learning either because of a positive COVID-19 case or because of exposure to one. The district has about 11,000 students.
Monday marked the 10th day of school for the district. For most of those days, masks have been required.
"There's a pretty sizable disconnect between what the adults think and what's going on in the classroom," NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder said. "When you get in the buildings, you see what a minor issue it is."
Initially, the district only recommended masks as students returned to school but ultimately changed that decision after a few days into the year.
Approximately 40 staff members for the district have tested positive or are currently quarantined leading to the cancellation of "two or three" bus routes Monday, Snyder said.
The district announced before the school year that parents could enroll sixth-12th grade students in a virtual academy for the 2021-22 school year. Now, the district plans to offer the same to kindergarten-fifth grade students after renewed interest interest from parents.
"We didn't think there was enough interest in the K-5, but as this Delta thing keeps ramping up more and more, people are that are interested," Snyder said.
Information about individual school case counts can be found through the Indiana Health Department website.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.