LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky State Police is investigating a crash that killed a Leitchfield man.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Friday on Beaver Dam Road in Grayson County, Kentucky. Police said a 16-year-old boy lost control of his SUV because of wet road conditions. He crossed the center line and crashed into a pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Martin Whobrey, who died at the scene.
The 16-year-old and a passenger in his car were taken to the hospital but were later released.
