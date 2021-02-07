LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple fire crews battled flames and heavy smoke at Kuhl's Liquors and Deli on Grade Lane early Sunday morning.
The Fairdale fire chief told WDRB the fire started around 6 a.m. while the business was closed. No one was hurt.
He says a possible collapse of the second floor, changing winds and extremely cold temperatures played a role in how crews battled the flames.
STRUCTURE FIRE: Multiple fire crews are battling flames and heavy smoke coming from Kuhls Liquors and Deli on Grade Lane. LMPD has blocked off the road. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/JMO21Cbewr— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) February 7, 2021
LMPD blocked surrounding roads as the crews fought the fire.
