LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Public Library will soon have a new home in Goshen.
A groundbreaking was held Friday at the Highway 42 and 1793 intersection in Goshen.
The more than 17,000 square foot single-level expanded space will allow for more technology, a larger book collection, events and more.
The new library branch was designed by Studio Kremer Architects, who also created Louisville's award-winning St. Matthews Eline Library.
The new location is needed because the current branch is too small and a challenging space for people in wheelchairs or limited mobility, according to library staff.
Five acres of land was donated to make way for the new building last year.
Crews hope to complete the Goshen branch in 2024.
