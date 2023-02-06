HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children of all ages will soon have a new, wheelchair-accessible inclusive playground at their fingertips in Bullitt County.
Crews broke ground Monday on the playground just behind Overdale Elementary School in Hillview.
The Arc of the Greater Louisville Area has been raising thousands of dollars for the project for more than three years.
"There is finally some light a the end of our green and yellow tunnels," said Yvette Phillips.
Phillips and Shannon Masterson work with the organization, and say the playground will cover about half an acre.
"We recognize that there's just not space in the community that everybody can go to and spend time together," Masterson said. "So, this is a great space where everybody can have some outdoor recreation opportunities that aren't otherwise available."
The wheelchair-accessible playground is an inclusive site, too.
"So, there's no part that you can't access, no mater what your ability is or what mobility device you're using," said Masterson. "Or if you're not using one at all, and you don't have a disability, you are also welcome here."
Hillview Mayor Jim Eadens said it's an exciting time for Bullitt County.
"I just think it's gonna be great to have a playground where my child, no matter what position they're in in life, will be able to come to this playground and enjoy it, just like the rest of us. That's the exciting part about it," Eadens said.
In addition to the green and yellow tunnel slides, they'll also have Braille near some of the swings and slides.
"Safety has been a big issue with us, but also peace of mind," Philips said. "You know, as a parent, child, they can now do whatever, you know, swing, the slides."
In total, the playground cost $667,000, but will be priceless for the families who visit.
"We are just really excited that it's finally here," said Masterson. "We've worked really hard and our vision has been this big, giant playground from the beginning and we have not wavered. We didn't cut anything out when times got tough and fundraising got hard. And so we're happy that it's here."
Once complete, the playground will have rubber floor matting so all children can play without any barriers. The Arc of the Greater Louisville Area says it hopes to open the playground to the public in about a month.
They are still raising funds for a fence and surrounding benches. To learn more, or to donate to the project, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.