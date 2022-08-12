LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An empty field in Bullitt County could soon impact the lives of young children for years to come.
An inclusive playground in Hillview would offer a chance for children with intellectual and physical disabilities to play with other children.
The Arc of the Greater Louisville Area has been raising money for the project for the last three years.
Owen Wright was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder at 18 months old. Now at three years old, he's one of less than 100 people in the world with the disorder.
Paige Wright wants her son to have the best life possible.
"Something like this playground would be amazing for Owen," Wright said. "He does not talk. He does not walk, so we have a really hard time finding things that we can do as a family together."
The inclusive playground to be built behind Overdale Elementary School would benefit hundreds of special needs children in Bullitt County. It would be entirely wheelchair accessible.
"It's just a huge need in our community," Serena Jacobs, the Arc of Greater Louisville President, said. "There's so many families with children with special needs."
The playground will have rubber floor matting, so children can play together without any barriers.
While the playground only needs a half acre of space, it comes with a $667,000 price tag. The ARC of Greater Louisville still needs to raise $50,000 to fund the project.
Morgan, a girl who could enjoy the playground, wants to use a wheelchair swing. She and others have been patiently waiting as the funding comes in.
"Having this playground would mean that our family can come together with other families that are similar to Owen and we can be together, play together in a safe place that everyone can enjoy," Wright said.
If the playground can become fully funded, construction could begin as early as October.
To learn more, or to donate to the project, click here.
