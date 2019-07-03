LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County highway damaged by heavy rains last year is now open after being closed for repairs.
Repairs to Highway 434 near the Rolling Fork River in Lebanon Junction were scheduled to be complete in November, but crews finished about four months early.
The road has been a problem since major flooding in February 2018. Every time the water levels rose, part of the road was washed away. It was down to one lane for several months, with one lane sliding into a creek.
The road had to be completely shut down during some of the construction, and officials had to test other points in the pavement to see if it was safe for traffic by drilling holes into it. Then several hundred tons of gravel were hauled in to stabilize the road and build it back up to the level of the bridge over the creek.
Highway 434 can see major traffic when nearby I-65 is shut down because of accidents.
