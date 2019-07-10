LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new Louisville City FC stadium is taking shape on Cable and Adams streets in Butchertown.
The stadium's construction is on budget and on time, according to project manager Jason Larkin of Messer Construction.
Crews have finished laying the roof's steel structure, which gives the stadium its distinct shape. The construction on the roof called for nearly 3 million pounds of steel.
"I think our challenge so far has been the unique shape of the steel, making sure we bend it correctly, put it up in the right spot," Larkin said.
Crews are working to prepare the field surface and install the drainage system. The natural Bermuda grass playing surface is growing on a sod farm in Indiana and is scheduled to be installed by the end of August.
Flags mark the corners of the field right now to show how close fans will be seated to the action.
"You've got fans 15 feet away," said Howie Lindsey, the team's public relations director. "We wanted to get them as close as allowable."
The rain has been an obstacle for crews, as well as the scorching heat.
"You have to pick and choose the task you'll do each week," Larkin said. "If it's going to rain tomorrow, you have to get your concrete poured today."
The 11,300-seat soccer stadium is the centerpiece of a $200 million mixed-use development on 40 acres across from Louisville's waterfront.
LouCity has been playing games at Louisville Slugger Field since the team formed in 2015.
The new stadium will have 18 luxury suites, a Premier Club area with accommodations for 250 people, club- and loge-seating options, a 40-by-72-foot video board and eight bars throughout the stadium.
"It gives me chills thinking about the first march into the match being in this building and how cool that's going to be," Lindsey said.
Season tickets for the 2020 season will soon be available.
"They can log into the virtual seat technology, see their seat, see the view from their seat, look up and look down," Lindsey said. "We can't wait until that's released to the public."
