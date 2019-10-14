LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three major interchanges in downtown Louisville are back open after being shut down all weekend for safety improvements.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is hoping to make the drive through the Spaghetti Junction interchange less stressful and less dangerous for drivers.
Over the weekend, crews shut down the ramp from Interstate 64 West to Interstate 65 South, along with the ramps from Interstate 71 South to I-65 South and North, to fix some design concerns and improve safety.
WDRB News first reported in July that there have been more than 200 crashes in the area since 2017.
The most noticeable changes made over the weekend are the repaved and painted new lanes
Before, drivers had to change over three lanes. But now, they dropped a lane, so there are designated exit lanes for I-65 North and South.
Crews also installed reflective striping on the barrier wall and added more warning signs that a curve is up ahead.
KYTC said the changes, which cost about $500,000, will only work if drivers take it slow and pay attention
