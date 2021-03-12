LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are working to remove a semi truck that got stuck under an overpass near the University of Louisville Wednesday morning.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. under the railroad crossing at Third and Winkler. Pictures from the scene show the truck wedged under overpass, right across from the Bluegrass Awning Company.
Crews must first unload the cargo before the semi can be towed. Anyone who travels on Third Street in this area should plan a detour. There's no word on how long it will take to clear the scene, but it could be mid-afternoon.
