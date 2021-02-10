Icicles falling from some steps in Valley Station.
A look at downtown Louisville from Ashland Park in Clarksville, Indiana.
Frozen trees in Valley Station
The rain gear on a WDRB News crew's camera covered in ice while covering the weather from The Belvedere in downtown Louisville.
Ice covers a WDRB News vehicle.
A look at downtown Louisville from Ashland Park in Clarksville, Indiana.
Bardstown, Kentucky
Bardstown, Kentucky
Bardstown, Kentucky
Bardstown, Kentucky
Snow and ice covered roads in Clifton Heights. Feb. 10, 2021.
WDRB's Grace Hayba talked to two men who drove in this truck from Cincinnati to Elizabethtown, Kentucky, where they decided to stop for the night to stay safe.
Frozen trees in Valley Station
Ice coats a WDRB News vehicle in Okolona
Ice coats a WDRB News vehicle in Okolona
Frozen trees in Valley Station
WDRB's Grace Hayba talked to two men who drove in this truck from Cincinnati to Elizabethtown, Kentucky, where they decided to stop for the night to stay safe.
Snow and ice covered roads in Clifton Heights. Feb. 10, 2021.
Snow and ice covered roads in Clifton Heights. Feb. 10, 2021.
Snow and ice beginning to fall in Clifton Heights. Feb. 10, 2021.
Snow and ice covered roads in Clifton Heights. Feb. 10, 2021.
A car window covered in ice in Louisville. Feb. 10, 2021
A vehicle slid off of Chapel Lane in New Albany, Indiana.
The bread aisle at a local grocery store shows people were preparing for winter weather. Feb. 10, 2021
Ice quickly covered outdoor items. Feb. 10, 2021
Sleet falling on Wednesday in Depauw, Indiana. Feb. 10, 2021 Courtesy Krystal Mousty
Snow and ice covered roads in downtown Madison, Indiana. Feb. 10, 2021 Courtesy Teresa Kelley
Sidewalks turned icy in Sellersburg. Feb. 10, 2021. Image courtesy Krystina Lynne Van Atta
Icy sidewalks in Louisville. Feb. 10, 2021
A skim of ice started the storm in Lyndon. Feb. 10, 2021 Courtesy Michael Weible
Snow covered roads in Pekin, Indiana. Feb. 10, 2021 Image courtesy Donna Mull Smith
Snow in Salem, Indiana. Feb. 10, 2021 Courtesy Rebecca Ragsdale
Scott County, Indiana roads were covered in snow. Feb. 10, 2021
Snow plows waited on Arthur Street near Interstate 65 for the storm to begin. Feb. 10, 2021
Snow plows waited on Arthur Street near Interstate 65 for the storm to begin. Feb. 10, 2021
Ice pellets covered everything in Canton, Indiana. Feb. 10, 2021 Courtesy Michelle Lee Sowder.
Ice pellets covered everything in Canton, Indiana. Feb. 10, 2021 Courtesy Michelle Lee Sowder.
A coating of ice covered the car of Kelley Adams Myers, when she was ready to leave work. Feb. 10, 2021. Courtesy Kelley Adams Myers
Ice covers a WDRB News vehicle covering the weather from Corydon, Indiana.
The rain gear on a WDRB News crew's camera got hit with the ice while covering the weather from Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Ice covers a WDRB News car.
Ice covers a TARC bus stop sign in Louisville's Belknap neighborhood.
Ice covers a trash can in Louisville's Belknap neighborhood.
Ice covers a fire hydrant in Louisville's Belknap neighborhood.
Wintry conditions in downtown Louisville.
A frozen plant in downtown Louisville.
The Greyhound Bus station in downtown Louisville as a wintry mix falls across the city.
A look at downtown Louisville as Wednesday's wintry mix headed into the city.
Icicles hang off of a chair in Meade County, Kentucky.
Some icicles on a bench in Meade County, Kentucky.
Icy grass in southern Indiana.
Ashland Park in Clarksville, Indiana.
The rain gear on a WDRB News crew's camera got hit with the ice while covering the weather from Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
A frozen plant in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Icicles in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Snow and ice fill up an outdoor fountain in Crestwood, Kentucky.
"We have to make sure that those main roadways are open and navigable for emergency services to be able to provide their services and make sure their response times — whether it's EMS, police, fire — those jobs are not as effected," said Salvador Melendez with Louisville Metro Public Works.
Transportation officials asked residents to avoid driving. If you have to be out on the roadways, make sure to take it slow and give yourself extra time.
"If you really have to and need to go out, then you do that in a cautious fashion," Melendez said. "Make sure your vehicle is in good working condition. Pack a safety kit, extra jumper cables, a battery jumper pack (and) extra winter clothing just in case you get stranded."
Earlier Wednesday, officials with TRIMARC said they saw a lot of crashes because drivers in Louisville weren't respecting the ice.
"We try to keep a cool head when things are chaotic on the interstate," said Rickie Boller, TRIMARC Traffic Operations Center Manager. "But the fact of the matter is there are crashes piling up everywhere. There's vehicles sliding off the roadway. There's people not respecting the black ice that's out there and driving as though things are normal and it's not."
Wednesday morning was just a small taste of what's expected to come Wednesday night and Thursday morning, officials said. As a result, TRIMARC is placing extra staff on standby to distribute traffic notifications, deploy traffic signs and coordinate with first responders when there is a crash.
LG&E and Kentucky Utilities are also preparing, as power outages are expected to impact parts of Kentucky due to icy buildup on powerlines. Officials say residents should seal any leaks around windows or doors to keep warm air inside and have plenty of batteries, blankets and medicine on hand. It's also important to keep your phone charged -- and stay away from any downed powerlines.
"Make sure you have what you need to be prepared, depending on what kind of situation you end up in if we have extreme weather, or in the event we have outages for an extended period of time," said Natasha Collins, a spokeswoman for LG&E and KU. "So whether it's in your vehicle or your home, you want to think about having things like a battery-powered radio."