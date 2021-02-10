LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As sleet hit the streets, extra crews were in downtown Louisville on Wednesday night to treat roadways.

Approximately 200 crew members will be working overnight to treat more than 100 roadways throughout the city, according to Metro Public Works. 

As temperatures continue to drop, officials told WDRB News they are increasing the amount of salt being applied as well as adding calcium chloride to ensure the salt works. 

The roads will be plowed as slush accumulates. 

Officials with Public Works said the extra crews being dispatched to downtown will not hamper its efforts in other parts of the city. 

IMAGES | Snow and ice falling in Kentucky and southern Indiana

Share your weather pictures to webteam@wdrb.com.

1 of 59

"We have to make sure that those main roadways are open and navigable for emergency services to be able to provide their services and make sure their response times — whether it's EMS, police, fire — those jobs are not as effected," said Salvador Melendez with Louisville Metro Public Works. 

Transportation officials asked residents to avoid driving. If you have to be out on the roadways, make sure to take it slow and give yourself extra time. 

"If you really have to and need to go out, then you do that in a cautious fashion," Melendez said. "Make sure your vehicle is in good working condition. Pack a safety kit, extra jumper cables, a battery jumper pack (and) extra winter clothing just in case you get stranded."

Earlier Wednesday, officials with TRIMARC said they saw a lot of crashes because drivers in Louisville weren't respecting the ice. 

"We try to keep a cool head when things are chaotic on the interstate," said Rickie Boller, TRIMARC Traffic Operations Center Manager. "But the fact of the matter is there are crashes piling up everywhere. There's vehicles sliding off the roadway. There's people not respecting the black ice that's out there and driving as though things are normal and it's not."

Wednesday morning was just a small taste of what's expected to come Wednesday night and Thursday morning, officials said. As a result, TRIMARC is placing extra staff on standby to distribute traffic notifications, deploy traffic signs and coordinate with first responders when there is a crash.

LG&E and Kentucky Utilities are also preparing, as power outages are expected to impact parts of Kentucky due to icy buildup on powerlines. Officials say residents should seal any leaks around windows or doors to keep warm air inside and have plenty of batteries, blankets and medicine on hand. It's also important to keep your phone charged -- and stay away from any downed powerlines.

"Make sure you have what you need to be prepared, depending on what kind of situation you end up in if we have extreme weather, or in the event we have outages for an extended period of time," said Natasha Collins, a spokeswoman for LG&E and KU. "So whether it's in your vehicle or your home, you want to think about having things like a battery-powered radio."

To see a map of power outages, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.