LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven people, six of them juveniles, were arrested after a burglary at a Jeffersonville gun store, according to police.
Jeffersonville Police said in a release that officers responded to an alarm at the Kentuckiana Gun Store on State Road 62 around 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police said there was a forced entry at the front door and white 2000 Ford Mustang left the area at a high speeds.
Indiana State Police tried to stop the car, but it fled.
Jeffersonville Police and Clark County Sheriff's Office assisted in the pursuit, with police utilizing stop sticks on Interstate 65 before the vehicle crossed the Kennedy Bridge.
The car continued driving into Louisville and stopped near St. Catherine Street, after driving over the stop sticks.
Police said five of the Mustang's occupants stayed in the car, but two fled on foot. Everyone was apprehended. Police said six of the people in the car were juveniles, while Saul Gradiz Alverenga was the only adult apprehended.
Jeffersonville Police is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the detective division at (812) 285-6535 or submit tips anonymously at (812) 218-8477.
