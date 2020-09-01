LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Police Department is investigating after a double shooting early Monday morning left a man dead and woman injured.
According to Shively Police spokesman Detective Patrick Allen, it happened around 3 a.m. on Aug. 31, outside the X-clusive night club at 3608 7th Street Road. When officers responding to the shooting call there arrived at the scene, they found a man in his late 30s with a gunshot wound to the neck, and a woman who had been shot in the wrist.
Investigators say there was a fight inside the club involving the victims and another party before the shooting, that continued in the parking lot after they were told to leave. That's when the victims were shot.
Both were taken to University Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead at 3:44 a.m. The Jefferson County coroner's office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Torre Foree.
The woman's injuries were not considered life-threatening, police say, and she is expected to make a full recovery.
Investigators are still gathering facts, and ask that anyone with information contact the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at 502-930-2SPD.
