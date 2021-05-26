LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night while driving a car on the Gene Snyder Freeway, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. near the New Cut Road exit on Interstate 265, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
"When officers arrived they located a 14-year-old male that had been shot inside a vehicle he was driving as a single occupant," Mitchell said.
The teen was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries Mitchell said do not appear to be life threatening.
Third Division officers are investigating, but Mitchell did not say if police had any suspects or had made any arrests in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
