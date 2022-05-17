LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old who was found shot to death in an alley in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to a Shotspotter report in the 900 block of Euclid Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. That's near Montana Avenue.
On scene officers found Abdi Noor, who had been shot at least once, according to Smiley. Noor was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD had not made any arrests in the shooting as of Tuesday evening.
Around the same time, a rollover crash happened nearby, and police are investigating whether it is connected to the homicide, Smiley said.
Anyone with information on the shooting or the crash is asked to call 574-LMPD or report it anonymously here.
