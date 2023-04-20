LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old was arrested on Thursday, accused of shooting and killing a woman at a gas station in the Russell neighborhood earlier this month.
Louisville Metro Police said Deshawn Duncan was arrested in connection to the shooting that happened at 10th and Broadway on April 2.
🚨🚔ALERT: LMPD's Homicide Unit made an arrest this afternoon (4-20-23) in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in the 1000 block of West Broadway on 4-2-23. Arrested is 18-year-old Deshawn Duncan. He is charged with murder and is being held at LMDC in #Louisville. #LMPD pic.twitter.com/x11bezW9u7— LMPD (@LMPD) April 21, 2023
Theresa Thomas, 44, was found shot inside of the gas station. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Duncan has been initially charged with murder and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. His mugshot and arrest citation were not immediately available.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.