LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old was arrested on Thursday, accused of shooting and killing a woman at a gas station in the Russell neighborhood earlier this month.

Louisville Metro Police said Deshawn Duncan was arrested in connection to the shooting that happened at 10th and Broadway on April 2.

Theresa Thomas, 44, was found shot inside of the gas station. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Duncan has been initially charged with murder and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. His mugshot and arrest citation were not immediately available.

This story may be updated.

