LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are in custody after a man was shot at an apartment complex in Crestwood early Sunday evening.
Police were called to the Crestview Apartments near the 6800 block of Crestview Drive just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 on reports of a shooting. That's not far from Highway 22.
When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the back. The man, who has not been identified, was rushed to University Hospital where he is "expected to survive," police said.
Officers arrested 28-year-old Ella Whorton and 29-year-old David Strausburg. According to the arrest report, investigators reviewed a cell phone video of the incident at the scene. The video allegedly showed Whorton "aggressively attacking" and throwing "unknown objects" at the victim who was standing in the parking lot.
The arrest report states "on multiple occasions the victim attempted to walk away from the suspect but she continued to berate, threaten, antagonize and fight with him."
During the incident, police say Strausburg was in his truck when he "grabbed a shotgun, loaded a round, and fired at the victim through the back windshield of his truck." The victim was hit in the back, causing possible "life-altering" injuries.
Police say Strausburg fired in the direction of an apartment building where people were standing. He is charged with attempted murder, assault, and wanton endangerment.
Whorton is charged with facilitation to murder (attempted), assault, and menacing.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.