LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two convicted felons wanted in Kentucky were arrested in Bullitt County.
U.S Marshalls, Bullitt County Sheriff's Office and Shepherdsville Police worked together to arrest William Andrew Hodge, Jr.
He had previously escaped police by hiding in the woods.
Hodge was arrested on a parole violation and served with an emergency protective order and criminal summons for terroristic threatening.
Tina Nolan, who's also a convicted felon, was arrested at the same time.
She faces drug charges.
