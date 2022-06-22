LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said two dogs who were left inside a searing hot vehicle died Wednesday morning — and the owner is now behind bars facing an animal cruelty charge.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called to the 6000 block of Hunters Creek Road, near Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood, at about 11 a.m. Thursday. According to Ellis, officers met with someone who was concerned about two dogs that were left alone inside a nearby vehicle.
At the time, the National Weather Service reported the temperature at 93 degrees, according to Ellis.
The officers found two dogs alone inside the vehicle with the doors and windows locked, according to Ellis. After breaking out the glass of a rear window, police discovered that one of the dogs was already dead. The other appeared to be "in distress."
Representatives of Louisville Metro Animal Services were called and took the dog to be checked out. According to Teeya Barnes, a spokeswoman from LMAS, the second dog died while en route to the agency.
LMPD said 21-year-old Kyle Cobb, the owner, came outside just as officers were breaking into the vehicle. He told police he arrived in the area at about 3:30 in the morning and had been there ever since.
He was arrested and is facing at least one count of second-degree Animal Cruelty. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Barnes said about 10 minutes after that run, LMAS staff received another report of two additional dogs left in another parked vehicle. In that case, she said officials were able to respond in time to rescue the dogs.
"It could have easily went the other way," she said.
Law enforcement and public officials regularly remind the public never to leave children or pets unattended in hot vehicles. Barnes reiterated these warnings.
"When it comes to leaving pets in the vehicle, just don't do it," she said.
And she had advice for anyone concerned about pets left in a vehicle.
"We're just urging people -- don't ignore a pet you see in a parked vehicle, even if the windows are down," she said. "Call 911."
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.