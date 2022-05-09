LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two juvenile suspects months after a two teens were shot -- one of them fatally -- in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, announced the arrests of two 16-year-old male suspects on Monday. Their names were not released as juvenile records are sealed, and no mugshots are available.
The shootings took place last year, on Nov. 25 -- Thanksgiving morning. Police were called to the 600 block of Hecks Lane, near River Park Drive, at about 2:30 a.m., after someone reported a shooting there.
When officers arrived, they found a teenage male, later identified as Cortez Duncan Jr., who had been shot several times. Duncan, 15, was taken to University Hospital where he died.
Minutes later, police located another teen just blocks away on Dearborn Avenue.
That's where officers found a 15-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition.
On Monday, Ellis confirmed that the teen survived his injuries.
Police say both teens were shot at the same location on Hecks Lane. It is unclear how the second teen got to Dearborne Avenue.
Ellis said the two suspects are charged with Complicity to Murder, Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and Possession of a Defaced Firearm.
