LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were killed in a double shooting Tuesday evening near Iroquois High School.
Louisville Metro Police officers found two men with gunshot wounds at 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Arling and Whitmore avenues, which is off Taylor Boulevard, according to a news release.
Both men were taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where they both later died, according to police.
The names and ages of the victims were not immediately disclosed. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.