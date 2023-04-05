LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were arrested Monday afternoon after police said they tried to kidnap a 7-year-old boy from a playground in Winchester, Kentucky, simply because one of them thought he was "cute."
According to court documents, 21-year-old Rahul Rahul and 23-year-old Arvind Arvind were arrested by the Winchester Police Department just before 3 p.m. on Monday. Both men are charged with kidnapping of a minor.
Police said the incident took place just before 1 p.m. Monday at a playground in Legacy Grove Park in Winchester. Officers were called to the scene after someone reported that two suspicious men were trying to get children on the playground to come with them.
The suspects were identified as Rahul and Arvind.
Police said they determined that both men were waiting on top of a slide for kids to climb up. Arvind allegedly grabbed a 7-year-old and forced him to sit beside him and have his picture taken, grabbing his wrist and holding him down on a bench.
According to court documents, the images the men took showed Arvind with his arm around the child and his hand "all the way down to the chest area."
Police said the boy's mother saw what was happening and called him over to get him away from the men, but he was too scared to move. That's when she called police.
Police said the boy was "visibly shaken" and had been "terrorized."
After the woman got her son, the men tried to leave but were arrested, according to arrest reports.
When confronted by police about why they targeted this child, Arvind allegedly said that he picked him because he was "cute."
Both men are charged with kidnapping. Arvind is also charged with fourth-degree assault.
They are currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center in Winchester, Kentucky.
