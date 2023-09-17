LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Park DuValle neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Dr. William G. Weathers Drive, near Wilson Avenue, around 4:45 p.m. Police found two male teenagers who had been shot outside.
EMS took both to University Hospital. Ellis said one victim had a gunshot wound in the arm and the other teenager was shot several times. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening and they're expected to survive, according to police.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating the incident as detectives canvass the area. There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information involving the shooting is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous. Tips can also be made to the crime tip portal.
