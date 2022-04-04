LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old and 20-year-old were identified Monday as the victims of a double fatal shooting Saturday in southwest Louisville.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Amear Clay, 19, and T'ylan Whetsone, 20, were found dead Saturday evening in the 3200 block of New Lynnview Drive, off Cane Run Road in the St. Denis neighborhood.
The corner said both men died of a gunshot wound.
There are no suspects, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting can anonymously report it here or call (502) 574-LMPD.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.