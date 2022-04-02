LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were found dead from gunshot wounds in the St. Denis neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of New Lynnview Drive, off Cane Run Road, around 6:30 p.m. Police say two men were found dead inside a vehicle.
"I don't know if we've had any on this block here in recent times," LMPD Maj. Ryan Bates said.
There are no suspects and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting can anonymously report it here or call (502) 574-LMPD.
