LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 23-year-old man has been arrested and faces multiple counts of murder in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in April, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD found two men shot and killed in the parking lot of Hoops Grill & Sports Bar, off National Turnpike, on April 14. Haris Boskailo, 32, and Alden Fernandez, 21, died in the shooting.
David S. Morales was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.