Pictured: a map showing the scene of a homicide in the 100 block of Markwell Court, near Preston Highway in Louisville, Ky., on March 6, 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 26-year-old man was found shot to death in Okolona on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police checked on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Markwell Court, near Preston Highway, around 7:30 p.m.

Police found Christopher L. Reliford, who was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, dead inside the vehicle from a gunshot wound.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.

