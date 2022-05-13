LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to a fatal shooting last year in west Louisville.
On June 12, 2021, Louisville Metro Police said a man was found shot and killed in the 1200 block of West Hill Street, near the Park Hill and Algonquin neighborhoods.
Andre Steadmon, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD said Friday that Anthony Ralston was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with one count of complicity to commit murder.
In April, Joseph Hale was indicted on a murder charge in connection to the same homicide.
